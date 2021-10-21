To the editor -- I would assume the the Herald has editors and staff who review an article before it is published, perhaps give notes or other perspectives? If that remains true, then I wonder how Shannon Mahre's recent article on "western style" came to be published without any reference to the cultural appropriation of Native Americans.
Great, she has loved fringe and boots since age 3, so maybe she can encourage readers to examine these long-held beliefs and privilege. It’s certainly not a crime to wear Native-inspired fashion items like fringe and feathers. But it’s important to recognize when cultural appropriation happens and that some of the Native apparel doesn't just have cultural significance but also spiritual significance in Native American communities.
The leather fringe purse you’re crazy about may look great with your new outfit, but it’s actually based off of a medicine bag, which has religious importance in indigenous cultures.
You might also consider researching the manufacturers who sell apparel with Native American influences. Are the designers employed by the company Native American? Does the business do anything to give back to indigenous communities? Was there any mention of supporting Yakama artists?
Its a culture, not a costume.
KATHERINE MILLER
Yakima