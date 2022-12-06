To the editor — National health care is one of the greatest priorities we face. Our current efforts to provide care are wasteful and counter-productive. Health care costs have been rising faster than almost any other sector, causing corporations and governments much concern. Trying to calculate retirees' health care costs complicates pricing for products, and threatens government financial stability.
Medicare is a bewildering mass of regulation and options, generating huge volumes of mail and phone calls. Insurance companies employ thousands of people to administer policies for care, denying claims, requiring expensive tests and interfering with doctors' orders. Much of the rising costs for care can be laid at the feet of the insurance industry.
People are our most important resource, and taking care of them is akin to taking care of a factory production line. If not maintained, production will be hampered. If we do not take care of people, we will be less competitive, less efficient.
The cost of national health insurance would be a few dollars a month per person. As it is, health care costs are the leading cause of bankruptcy.
SCOTT HOLMAN
Yakima