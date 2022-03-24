To the editor -- Immediately upon the YH-R breaking news report of the tragic Eisenhower High School parking lot shooting there was a posted comment by a naive individual blaming liberals and immigration for firearm violence.

Our entire nation is contributing to our being the leading nation in the world for firearm-related deaths, either by homicide, suicide or "accidental" (often negligence by a gun owner). This is a multifactorial problem including mental illness, socioeconomic factors, gun access (which is always the common denominator in firearm violence), etc.

Politically, the Republicans blocked federal funding for firearm violence research in the '90s. We need to collectively address this issue.

I would recommend people review the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma site on Firearm Injuries. An excellent review was written in 2019, authored by surgeons objectively who themselves were gun owners.

In my career that included trauma care, I took care of as many or more "accidental" (most often negligent firearm ownership) than presumed "gang" shootings. It is always disappointing to see our lack of response to mass shootings and revolting to see the victims and their families attacked by irresponsible gun extremists.

BARRY BERNFELD, MD

Yakima