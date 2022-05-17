To the editor — It is gratifying to see local letters debating some of the issues that our Founding Fathers debated in Constitution Hall and in newspapers hundreds of years ago. The level of discourse and the civility are refreshing compared to arguments over masks and vaccinations.

Still, danger lurks in claims that the United States became a pure republic or remains a republic today.

White male landowners no longer dominate the vote and decide our national aspirations. Our understanding that all citizens hold the individual rights enumerated in our Constitution has continued to grow as our nation has grown.

We fought a civil war over these issues before we penned the 13th Amendment (ending slavery), the 14th Amendment (citizenship for all persons born or naturalized here) and the 15th Amendment (the right of all those now-recognized citizens to vote).

Today, when white males espouse that we are a republic, they deny what we have become over time. They apparently long to go back to where we started. Back to a time when white males were the dominant voices heard.

Sorry, gentlemen. Today, clearly we have a representative democracy.

If we cannot keep that, we will have neither a democracy or a republic.

JOE TUDOR

Yakima