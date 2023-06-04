To the editor — Congratulations to the Naches Valley High School baseball team for making it to the state championship game. This was the program's 27th appearance, which speaks volumes about the caliber of players and dedicated coaching staff.
The first title came in 1991 and I was a senior on that fateful team known as the cardiac kids. It was a very challenging season that included uncharted territory into the state tournament held in Spokane. We had a knack for pulling out wins in the last inning, even at bat.
In fact, the title game was no different as in the bottom of the seventh we were down by two runs with two outs, yet a few walks, along with some clutch hitting, got us just enough to edge our opponents, 5-4. How fitting that this year's squad did something similar in their semifinal game against Montesano.
I am now coaching and I still remember all of the fundamentals that I learned when I played at NVHS. I have fond memories and those are what each generation of players can take with them, even if they don't win the championship game. Thank you all for keeping the tradition of winning baseball at NVHS!
STEVE YOUNG
Bowie, Md.