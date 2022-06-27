To the editor — Dear Mike Hunnel, yes I own a “weapon of war,“ and yes, it saved four lives.

We had a home intruder in our house. Luckily I did not have to fire a shot, but without it who knows how it might have ended? So that night it saved four lives, and again, I didn’t have to fire a single shot and I hope never to. But my wife and kids' lives are worth having it in my home.

I’m sorry we don’t see eye to eye on this subject, but we do need guns to keep criminals at bay.

And yes “weapons of war” are a lot of fun at shooting at targets.

DONN BROOKES

Wapato