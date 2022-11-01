To the editor — Patty Murray has 30 years of experience in Washington, D.C., and is a very skilled politician. Her challenger, Tiffany Smiley, has comparatively little experience, mostly in local matters.
She apparently thinks politicians are bad. Unfortunately, D.C. is a political arena requiring excellent skills, relationships and experience to pass or block legislation. Patty has those qualities and Tiffany doesn’t.
In these days of congressional party separation, we need the experience and ability to work both sides of the aisle that Patty has.
I’m especially thankful for Patty’s work for veterans. My daughter, an Army medic chopper pilot, was badly injured in Afghanistan and needs the VA to help her heal.
Thanks, Sen. Murray!
ANNIE BRINGLOE
Yakima