To the editor — For U.S. senator, I am voting once again for Sen. Patty Murray. I won’t — and just can’t — take a chance on anyone else.
Since 1992, Patty Murray has helped community leaders, myself included, in showing farmworker and other poor families a pathway toward living a safer and healthy and better-educated way of life. She's helped maintain funding for community health clinics and the WIC family nutritional program, as well as educational training for more medical doctors and nurses and dentists.
And as a U.S. Navy warship veteran, and a longtime Yakima Valley resident, who began the WIC family nutrition program in our state in 1972, and also helped to establish many farmworker medical and dental clinics in Central Washington, I say this to every child day care center provider, health clinic operator, field and orchard farmer, and dairy operator who depends on health care clinics to keep their fields and dairy workers healthy:
VOTE For Patty Murray. Do not take a high risk on any other candidate. Find every way was possible to teach every registered voter how to mark Patty Murray’s name on the ballot. Don’t take a risk or a chance on anyone else.
GUILLERMO V. CASTANEDA
Granger