To the editor -- Statistics are a complex business, often limited by the quality of the data available. We have been repetwedly warned that developing countries are struggling to accurately report COVID cases and deaths. There is also evidence that some countries --both developed and developing -- are intentionally under-reporting the severity of COVID.
The problem created by the lack of good data is evidenced in Anne Schilperoort's letter to the YHR. She cites Johns Hopkins data from several developing countries where she believes COVID is not a problem.
Johns Hopkins professors have warned some developing country data may be defective. Of the eight countries she provides data for, only one provides data to the much larger World Mortality Dataset, which some researchers are using to double-check the accuracy of COVID reporting.
The data used by Ms. Schilperoort suggests that country, Uzbekistan, has had only 1,304 COVID deaths. But the World Mortality Dataset shows that Uzbekistan has had more that 20,000 excess deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. That's a breathtaking increase and difference.
Until we know the the cause of those thousands of additional deaths, we really don't have the data to conclude they don't share in the developed world's COVID pandemic.
GUS MAHLER
Yakima