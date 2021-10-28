To the editor -- I have just read the article on the front page of this paper on Tuesday, Oct. 19, regarding the traffic issue at Mountainview Elementary.
I live off of Stone Road and have frequently driven down the hill and around the corner and been blocked by cars parked in the road! The principal states the sheriff says “This is a good procedure, this is safe.”
What? This is an accident waiting to happen.
The sheriff’s office doesn’t have any ideas? How about a) more buses, b) more carpooling, c) allow only four or five cars at a time in the school parking lot and the rest of the cars can stage up the hill at the fire station and/or the church parking lot or d) all of the above?
Do we really want to wait for an accident before we deal with this issue?
BEVERLY VONFELD
Yakima