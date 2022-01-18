To the editor -- Saturday's letter to the editor encouraging the YHR to grant talented and thoughtful local writers the space to write more syllables every month strikes me as a brilliant idea.
It is not a radical idea. A number of local dailies are turning to a business and journalistic model that asks "citizen columnists" or "community columnists" to share their views or expertise on local issues. The model helps puts local papers back in the town square at a time when many -- if not most -- have been pushed to the outer edges of local discourse.
Please give it serious consideration. Invite writers from diverse backgrounds and political viewpoints to write about what's on their minds as they watch the Yakima Valley. Yes, some writer-leaders may indulge in occasional boosterism and puffery. But many will give us enlightened discussion on issues we need to be addressing.
YHR editors know how to avoid citizen columnists who would simply parrot the cliches of our current partisan echo chambers. (Sorry to eliminate most of our local elected officials so cavalierly.)
Yakima can become a vibrant and healthy community again. If you don't understand we have lost that, you need these new columnists, and quickly.
JOHN M. CAINES
Yakima