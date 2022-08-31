Valley needs more dams to save precious water supplies
To the editor — The Aug. 24 Yakima Herald-Republic ran a story about drought in the Pacific Northwest. The Yakima Valley depends on water storage behind various dams.
With adequate water supplies, Yakima can lead the world in production of apples, pears, cherries, grapes, hops and milk.
Yet every spring the Naches and Yakima rivers run near flood stage with water that should be saved behind dams. We let our lifeblood fritter away every spring. Farmers are expected to grow more with less water!
There is technology to send salmon over any dam. More dams would be great for fishing and boating.
Sadly, Black Rock was never developed. Why are we so shortsighted?
BILL FROMHERZ
Yakima