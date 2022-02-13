To the editor -- More tax dollars wasted for the fish and boaters, to the sum of $18 million.
The fish have been going over the low-level dam ever since it was built in 1920, which is over 100 years.
We have lived in the Gleed are for 76 years, and to my knowledge there haven't been many boats that float the Naches River. There isn't any boat access to the river.
These are taxpayer dollars. Don't you think it would have been better spent more wisely?
Like our roads in the Yakima area. Think about this.
DONALD STARK
Yakima