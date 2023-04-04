To the editor — Sebastian’s letter to the editor was both courageous and touching.
But Sebastian misses the point. It’s not the Union Gospel Mission’s daily work that’s being questioned.
The Mission’s hiring policy is what divides the community into groups of “insiders” and “outsiders.”
UGM reports $6 million-plus annual revenues, mostly donated by the community.
If somebody gives you 20 bucks to “give to somebody who needs it,” you’ve only exercised a little charity in passing it along to a guy standing on the corner with a sign and a puppy.
But If you invite him (and the puppy) home, feed them, give him a job AND the 20 bucks, now you’re talking real Christ-like charity.
The Mission gave Sebastian temporary food and shelter. They passed along the community’s kindness.
But they refuse to even consider giving Sebastian a job.
Jesus associated with “outsiders” — prostitutes and even (gasp!) tax collectors.
Religious types criticized him.
To follow Jesus, UGM needs to start making outsiders into insiders, including in the Mission’s place of work.
That's what UGM gets wrong in their lawsuit. "No outsiders need apply." They choose who they love.
Forget suing and get back to loving the entire community, UGM.
HANK MANN
Yakima