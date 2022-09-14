To the editor — Volunteering in a soup kitchen can teach valuable life lessons.
There were grateful diners, but then there were the "entitled" regulars, who demanded a “better” piece of fruit or veggie. Somebody else could eat the rejected (and perfectly fine) piece.
The YH-R editorial board just patted our region’s agricultural interests on the back for learning to play nicely with others in dealing with our limited water supplies.
The cooperation, first highlighted in a New York Times piece about “the Yakima plan,” is admittedly impressive.
But neither newspaper told the whole story. The first century of the Yakima Basin project was a free-for-all and inefficient. Worse, our irrigation districts still haven’t hit water goals set by Congress in 1994.
Most importantly, a Water Research Center (WSU) study found that no Yakima Basin project shows more benefit than cost.
In other words, taxpayers have spent billions to subsidize local water for agriculture. In addition, between 1995-2020, Washington state farmers got $2.8 billion in direct federal subsidies.
But local ag constantly demands more. Our entitled fruit barons are on state and federal welfare and won’t admit it.
They are eating a free lunch while complaining about the size and reach of the government.
J.D. EDWARDS
Yakima