To the editor -- Now that smoke has cleared, let's talk about the L.T. Murray area.

The last big burn went from the river to Kelly Gulch and also burned some elk fence.

The only habitat improvement done after that burn was the removal of old cattle fence wire, closure of access and a cattle guard placed in a draw where was no fence.

Having been at the dedication at the time of purchase, I can say many promises of good things come never happened.

Like all political promises, when the talk dies down, so goes the promises, like dead leaves in the wind. The lack of concern after the purchase was shameful.

Springs were lost and roads became a mudder's paradise. No habitat, improvement ending in wasteland fit for range fires.

The L.T. Murray had, at one time, 16 catch basins with many springs providing animal forage, winter range, usable roads, fire breaks and some timber.

Now there are none, lost to poor management.

They call themselves stewards of our lands.

They are stewards of new trucks, expensive nonworking ideas and now a Discovery Pass that allows us to see a blackened landscape.

Shame on them!

ROGER MOBERLY

Yakima