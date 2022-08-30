Mismanagement is undermining our country
To the editor — Where, oh, where have our tax dollars gone? They don’t seem to help the taxpayers who pay them.
The politicians seem to mismanage the money we pay. They waste the money we pay in.
These people in the government are supposed to manage the government, but they do a very poor job.
If they were in the private sector, they would be fired. Come on, people, let’s get some people in the government who know what is going on!
What has happened to the security of this great country? No border control, no security. We have enough people who aren’t helping this country.
DON STARK
Yakima