To the editor -- All those anti-mandates and anti-vaccination letters. The reason we ended up with mandates was that so many of these same people were anti-mask and anti-social distancing throughout the pandemic. ( And continue to be so ).
So, a simple request: If you wish to continue to be anti-public health, anti-science and frankly anti-common sense, but want to cry about your “personal freedom,“ just wear a mask and socially distance.
COVID is not going away, especially with the attitudes of these people, being fueled by political, “ fake media “ and social media misinformation. If you care about your family, your children, your grandchildren, etc,, then do the right thing, which is at least mask and socially distance.
Otherwise you are hypocritical and frankly a danger to society.
BARRY BERNFELD, MD
Yakima