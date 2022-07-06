To the editor — I have to echo the comments in Sunday's letter that "new appointees discredit the health board." The Yakima County Commissioners have been taking an anti-science, anti-public health, pro political fringe and pro misinformation approach.

Especially in a community with a previous history of well-respected health care and a current medical school, this is embarrassing at best and dangerous at worse.

The decisions of this misguided group of commissioners will continue to contribute to the difficulty in recruiting health care providers to our community and further loss of access to care.

Shameful.

BARRY BERNFELD, MD

Yakima