To the editor — The clerk is an important position and should be held by a fully qualified candidate. Mischa Venables is professional and well respected by her colleagues!
The CEOs of most companies have a financial and business background. Why would we want any different for the head of our County Clerk’s office? The clerk manages a $2.5 million budget as well as managing all the records of the court and much more.
She is clearly the best choice for the people of Yakima County. She is intelligent, kind and thoughtful. She is the current senior accountant that set up policies and procedures to safeguard OUR tax dollars!
Mischa Venables has already proven herself as an executive manager. She already works directly with department heads! She is third in charge of the Clerk’s Office and works extensively alongside the present clerk.
Mischa Venable has won all the major endorsements in Yakima County in which they interviewed both candidates. The only endorsements her opponent has won they did not even speak to Mischa. It was the good old boys club!
I encourage you to vote for Mischa Venables, who can truly hit the ground running!
LOU MATCHES
Selah