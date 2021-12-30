Millennium Plaza’s condition is an embarrassment
To the editor — Last June, Spencer Hatton, a former Yakima Herald-Republic editor, wrote a letter to the editor pointing out the terrible condition the Millennium Plaza across from the Capitol Theatre was in.
Spencer revealed that the Millennium Foundation, with assets of nearly $1 million, was in charge of maintenance for the plaza and urged that some of that money be used to bring it up to its former glory.
Absolutely nothing has been done.
I stopped by last week to look and found it to be an embarrassment to the city and an affront to all of those listed on the millennium plaques that donated time and money to make the plaza possible.
Quite frankly, it looks like it belongs in a third world country.
The Millennium Plaza is owned by the city of Yakima. It’s long past time for the City Council to summon the foundation board, including Ken Wilkinson, their own Parks and Recreation manager who is on that board, to a meeting and demand that they live up to their commitment.
Until then, all of the Yakima cheerleaders can stop promoting what a wonderful place our city is and how we have so much community pride. That message doesn’t resonate as long as the plaza stays in its present sad condition.
GARY L. JACKSON
Yakima