To the editor -- Michael Thorner has represented our community for the past eight years as a as a West Valley School District school board member. I believe he is the best candidate and should be elected to serve our community.
As a graduate of West Valley High School and a parent of two students, Michael and his family are invested in our community. He approaches all decisions as a board member with the simple question of “What is best for our students, staff and community?”
Just as in his law practice, Michael approaches his responsibilities with extensive study and review. He is comfortable in the review of board policies and application of his education and experience and though this continues to seek solutions that are in the best interest of the school district. His keen eye reviews district budget and financial documents at a level of critique that few others match. These skills are incredibly valuable to our community as parents and taxpayers.
I encourage you to vote for Michael Thorner.
RYAN MATHEWS
Yakima