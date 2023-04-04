To the editor — My eyes were tearing even before the fiddler appeared on the stage knowing that this is the story of my people, and, more specifically, of my grandparents.
I was prepared to feel a strong tug at my heart as I watched an outstanding performance of “Fiddler On the Roof” at The Capitol Theatre, but I was not prepared for what happened after the standing ovation and final bows when the actor who played Tevye, a descendent of Holocaust survivors, made an impassioned closing statement of support for the people of Ukraine and to fight the anti-Semitism that is spreading around the world.
May those two messages stay with us as “Tradition” replays itself in our heads.
PAULA GLAZER VORNBROCK
Yakima