To the editor — I read with interest both an article and editorial regarding the lack of plans to distribute the funds raised by the county mental health tax enacted in April 2020.
The proposed intent of this tax was to fund counseling services to the homeless and persons suffering from mental illness and/or substance abuse with the intent of reducing their negative interactions with law enforcement and community businesses, and encouraging them to seek treatment. This was to take the form of a county “care campus” and increased funding to organizations which could connect individuals to appropriate care. It has been reported that this program “did not work out.” What does that mean? The commissioners’ job is to see that programs endorsed by the voters do work, and work effectively.
The commissioners claim that no public service organizations or charities have applied for these funds. I find that hard to believe. Charities and social service organizations spend a great deal of effort searching for funding. Something here does not add up.
Perhaps the only explanation for this mess is that the taxpayers of Yakima County have been the victims of a plain old “bait and switch,” diverting tax revenues to programs other than their original intent.
RICHARD H. KALLENBERGER
Yakima