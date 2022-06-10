To the editor — On July 16, a new nationwide mental health hotline is launching. Simply dialing 9-8-8 will put the caller in touch with mental health crisis counseling and suicide prevention help.

A South Carolina mother told a national reporter that repeated calls for help to 9-1-1 brought her a heartless response before her son committed suicide: “You’re going to hell. What you need to do is find a good church.”

Not surprisingly, South Carolina and a number of other states have not funded their 9-8-8 systems yet.

Thankfully, Washington state lawmakers funded a 9-8-8 system. Our state’s 9-8-8 bill passed easily, mostly along party lines.

Notably, several local Republican lawmakers broke ranks. Thank you Reps. Gina Mosbrucker, Bruce Chandler and Alex Ybarra.

But a number of our GOP lawmakers — Chris Corry, Jeremie Dufault, Curtis King and Jim Honeyford — voted against it. It makes me wonder what they mean when they parrot "more mental health help will reduce mass shootings."

If you have somebody among your family or friends who faces a mental health crisis or suicidal thoughts, help will be easier to find beginning next month because you live Washington state.

It really is time to send fewer one-string banjos to Olympia from Yakima.

HANK MANN

Yakima