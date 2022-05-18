To the editor — Thank you to the YH-R editorial board for pointing out that we have a lot riding on Uncle Memo dating again, after his breakup with Aunt Virginia.

I had a queasy feeling in my tummy, doc, when I read the news. Nonprofit boards often allow “the professionals” to steer them, rather than performing serious due diligence.

Several comments about the proposed hospital merger suggested paid management have their preliminary decision and now want the stamp of approval by their volunteer boards.

Please, Memorial’s board, do your research and share it publicly. Scrutinize length of stay data, HCAHPS ratings, mortality rates, incident rates, average cost per stay, operating margin and bad debt write-offs.

Also, study pending labor complaints.

Multicare’s CEO earns over $3 million a year in salary and benefits. Memorial’s CEO earns over $1.6 million. A number of top people at both organizations earn between $500,000 and $1 million. It’s important to stress those salaries are generally comparable to other companies having similar revenues.

Still, they are a sign that our nonprofit board needs to perform due diligence to make sure money doesn’t speak louder than mission. Modern health care isn’t all about benevolence. It is big business. And our health.

EDWIN SUTHERLAND

Yakima