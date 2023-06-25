MultiCare horizontal

A banner announcing the acquisition of Yakima Valley Memorial by MultiCare Health System is seen Tuesday morning on the east side of the hospital building. The facility is now called MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital.

 JOEL DONOFRIO Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor — There has been so much negative talk recently about MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital. I have been to the emergency room multiple times over the last few months. I was then treated at Memorial Heart, Lung and Vascular Clinic for a pacemaker and ablation on June 15.

I had wonderful care starting with the staff, nurses and physicians in the ER, and then with the staff, nurses, and Dr. Mark Richards at the heart clinic.

I am now home recovering from my procedures. I want to thank everyone again from the staff that checked me into and out of the hospital and clinic, to the nurses and physicians who provided care for me while I was being treated.

Everyone was so positive and kind, and this helped make a very stressful time manageable.

DARLENE NEWPORT

Wapato