To the editor — There has been so much negative talk recently about MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital. I have been to the emergency room multiple times over the last few months. I was then treated at Memorial Heart, Lung and Vascular Clinic for a pacemaker and ablation on June 15.
I had wonderful care starting with the staff, nurses and physicians in the ER, and then with the staff, nurses, and Dr. Mark Richards at the heart clinic.
I am now home recovering from my procedures. I want to thank everyone again from the staff that checked me into and out of the hospital and clinic, to the nurses and physicians who provided care for me while I was being treated.
Everyone was so positive and kind, and this helped make a very stressful time manageable.
DARLENE NEWPORT
Wapato