To the editor -- I am a fully vaccinated medical professional and have treated over 200 patients with COVID-19 infection. It can be a terrible disease and presents with a polymorphic distribution of signs and symptoms. These symptoms range from typical GI or upper respiratory symptoms to death, and everything in between.
As we enter a new era of mandates I feel that it is important as medical professionals that we remain apolitical and seek understanding as well as resist adherence to a dogmatic approach. For a multitude of reasons, a fragment of Americans has lost trust in the medical establishment and feel skeptical about vaccination as well as other mandates.
As medical professionals I feel that asking difficult questions is one of our responsibilities and is often needed to assess the potential harm of a treatment for a subset of the population.
One question that has been plaguing me is, “What about natural immunity”? A recent study from Israel reveals that natural immunity can provide robust long-acting immunity. So, why are we not testing antibodies? I feel that this data alone is fuel for healthy intellectual debate and as the crickets continue chirp regarding natural immunization the skepticism continues to build.
TIMOTHY AUSINK
Selah