To the editor — I was fortunate to be among the full house at the Capitol to hear author Jon Meacham speak. He is a gifted speaker full of interesting stories of events in our history and also famous quotes by historic people.
No quote grabbed me more than a quote I’d never heard by Augustine. A nation, said he, is a multitude of rational beings united by the common objects of their love. He need have said no more, for that is the crux of our nation’s ills — No. 1, we do have a multitude of people, but as for the rational part I’m not so sure when a vocal part say bad is good and good is bad. People with power and platform who claim one can change their sex on a whim and we puny creatures can alter the climate of the world.
No. 2, united by the common objects of their love. But that’s the problem at the Southern border. The vast majority streaming in can have no love for something they know nothing about. Then there are the rich and powerful who have no love for the America that is, warts and all. Their love is for some utopia in their fevered imaginations.
God help our nation.
TOM BRACEWELL
Yakima