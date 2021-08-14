To the editor -- Our local Yakima Health District has now become political due to one commissioner who is not from the medical field but is insistent on dominating the meeting with political backlash, last night accusing the entire mask mandate on one person, the governor.
While I understand it is nice to have a punching bag, this decision, just like the Yakima Health District, is a team effort and as a team, it is driven by different facts, not opinions. It is then the duty of the head person, the governor, to make the final decision and carry it out or delegate the task to those whose position it is. For the commission it appears to be Commissioner Anderson. It is time for Commissioner McKinney to stop dominating a health board with her constant political bias and start working on all of the health issues affecting our community.
Here is an idea, the Health Board should be working on a campaign for proper mask use and proper cleaning of masks since they are mandates instead of wasting so much of the meeting time against something you have no control over or professional knowledge of.
Patty Prediletto
Yakima