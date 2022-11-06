To the editor — I am deeply disappointed in the YH-R’s endorsement of Amanda McKinney for Yakima County Commission, District 1.
You endorse her hoping that “she can better direct that energy toward collaborative solutions that benefit everyone”? She has had her chance.
In her two years in office, she has had lawsuits brought against her for lack of communication and transparency, and been involved in “political tangles related to the COVID-19 pandemic.” She has spent her time advocating her own political agenda rather than the concerns of the community.
I believe Yakima County voters will make an educated and informed decision to vote for Angie Girard for Yakima County commissioner, someone who will listen and place her constituents' needs ahead of her own.
Please join me in voting Angie Girard, Yakima County commissioner, District 1.
BARB SIMMS
Yakima