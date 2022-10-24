To the editor — A story that Yakima may not know. During the COVID pandemic we were asked to find a solution to the inequity that existed in COVID cases in the Hispanic community. A few of us leaders decided to start a bipartisan partnership that would educate our community on COVID-19. We called it the Partnership for Food Security.
We met every week and rapidly started to grow with partners such as the Central Washington Catholic Archdiocese and Yakima Farmworkers Clinics.
When I approached Commissioner McKinney to become a partner of this project, her response was a resounding yes. Commissioner McKinney joined our partnership, was present at every meeting and became a vital part of helping our community get educated. She was instrumental with FEMA in Yakima County making it then, one of the largest Hispanic vaccinated counties in the country.
The partnership grew to over 40 bipartisan partners, from private businesses to universities, all for one common cause. We facilitated the education and vaccination of over half a million people in the state of Washington.
Commissioner McKinney was there at every step, exemplifying leadership. Yakima needs to re-elect his proven leader.
DR. RAUL GARCIA
Yakima