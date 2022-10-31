To the editor — McKinney and Linde are our best choices for Yakima County commisioner Positions 1 and 3. As a member of the Yakima County Board of Health I have personally worked with both of these individuals for years, I can speak to their character and thoughtfulness.
In a world of social media opinions, it is rare to find someone with firsthand knowledge and real working experience. I have both. I can state categorically, that both candidates possess the integrity, wisdom, judgment, work ethic, knowledge, compassion and will fight for you the citizens of Yakima County.
It is for these reasons they should be the clear choices.
As a final thought, I would extend a large thank-you and words of gratitude to retiring Commissioner Ron Anderson. He has done more than most as a citizen of our great county. Kyle Curtis will have big shoes to fill, but I'm sure he will prove capable and I would endorse him as well.
DAVE ATTEBERRY, M.D.
Yakima