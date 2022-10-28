To the editor — As a Kittitas County commissioner, I understand not only the diversity of issues that face my county every day, but also the depth of knowledge necessary to tackle them. That’s why I’m proud to endorse Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney.
Commissioner McKinney and I have worked together on many common problems facing our counties, and I have continually found her to be thoughtful, intelligent and resourceful when examining potential paths forward to these difficult and complex topics.
Most of all, I know from my own experience with her that she works her tail off for the people of Yakima County.
As fellow commissioners, we both recognize the impossibility of fully satisfying every citizen all of the time. However, we also understand finding solutions that will benefit the most people requires going the distance and working through all possible options. It is not easy, it is not always polite, but the results prove the effort worthy.
Commissioner McKinney is not only willing to do so, she has demonstrated it time and again.
The people of Yakima County are well represented by Amanda McKinney. I urge you to re-elect her on Nov. 8 and ensure her hard work on your behalf continues.
CORY WRIGHT
Kittitas County commissioner
Ellensburg