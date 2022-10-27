To the editor — I highly recommend the continued support for Amanda McKinney as Yakima County commissioner.
Before elected, she committed to focusing on transparency of government, improving the quality of county services, supporting our first responders to work on reducing crime, to just name a few.
Simply stated, she has delivered.
I have been impressed with her energy to inform our communities on a variety of issues. Her effort has been fact-focused, tackling tough issues, with a goal of improving our communities.
From my perch on the Yakima County Development Association Board, she has been a key supporter for the improvement of the economic vitality of the county, supporting our ag industry, and small and large businesses alike.
McKinney is a leader and we are fortunate to have someone of her caliber to serve us all. Let's continue the success she has brought to our county and re-elect Amanda McKinney as Yakima County commissioner!
PETER MARINACE
Yakima