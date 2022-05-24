To the editor — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell let the unbridled monster out of the barn and may never get him back in.

Early in Barack Obama’s presidency, McConnell announced his most important achievement would be to make Obama a one-term president. Ever since, McConnell has opposed anything Obama and Democrats have introduced, even if originally Republican-proposed (Mitt Romney’s Massachusetts health plan predating Obamacare). This includes blocking legislation Obama and subsequent Democrats continually put forward to rescue the lower and middle income working classes, many of whom have been unjustly left behind.

These angry, marginalized workers were fertile ground for the lies, hate and bigotry of Donald Trump; consequently, many were drawn to him, even though he’s always favored the rich, especially with his tax cuts. Belatedly, McConnell has shown signs of realizing his actions have created a monster.

The first major sign that McConnell realized his mistakes, though lacking the integrity to right them, was his strong criticism of Trump during impeachment proceedings following the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. This provided McConnell, with his influence on Republican senators, an opportunity to end the monster’s political life, but McConnell lacked the courage to vote for conviction.

Much damage has already been done, and McConnell and Republican cowardice precludes any chance of getting the monster back into the barn.

NORM LUTHER

Spokane