To the editor -- Even several days after reading Mayor Patricia Byers' letter to the editor, I remain troubled by what I feel is an abuse of her office.
She apparently wants a "team" on the Yakima City Council that will operate as SHE deems is necessary, and she even names them. That alone removes the give and take of different ideas or alternate ways of solving a problem.
In addition, those listed on her "team" have not been willing to openly share why they are running for their positions, what they have to offer as a member of the City Council, or what their goals are for the city if they were to win.
It is extremely troubling to think that Brown, Shervey and Hernandez think that Yakima County voters would give them their vote knowing almost nothing about them. They had either no excuse or weak excuses for not attending the forum for the League of Women Voters; they would not give information to the newspaper; and Hernandez put no information in the Voters Guide.
Do these three plus Byers, Amanda McKinney and Autumn Torres have an agenda that is not in the city or the voters best interest?
SYLVIA SEVERN
Yakima