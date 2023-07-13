To the editor — Sunnyside Mayor Dean Boersma ("Mayor: Pride Month ..."YH-R, June 28) declined signing such a resolution "because this is probably the most divisive subject we could talk about in this country today."
By cracky, an elected fella, when confronted by The Dreaded Divisive, adopts a motto, "Don't worry, be happy, don't talk."
Here's the agenda for his next council meeting:
1. Old Business A. Wilbur Whey, Public Works Dept.
1. Gussy roadside stop signs by affixing happy face emojis. B. LaVerne LaVowel, City Librarian.
1. Provide provisional availability, subject to parental approval, of: Now We Are Six, The House at Pooh Corner. Armed security will be present. C. Ona Matapeeawe, The Professional Organization of Phun Phrases.
1. Annual Sign Language Poetry Slam for Kids Accompanied by Parent or Guardian.
2. New Business A. Madeline Mumm, Mistress, Magic Manuality Manor.
1. Curriculum vitae of mimes who have successfully moderated public debates. B. Chance "Last Call " Chance, Happy Hollow, Arkansas.
1. How to manage a silent auction. C. Prof. Sande Beeche, Director, Australian Institute of Don't Talk or Listen, Humpybong, Queensland.
1. Communication strategies among the Struthionidae.
3. Murmuring of "The Sound of Silence, " Whisperess, Suhwrenadee Sawdately.
4. Adjourn, confetti shower, applause soundtrack.
JOHN EUTENEIER
Nile Valley