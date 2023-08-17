So maybe you’re in the market for a bridge ...?
To the editor — POOR DONALD, he is always the victim, crying about “witch hunts.” Translation: Attorneys general are coming after his crimes, while calling the special counsel “deranged” means that Mr. Smith has massive amounts of evidence against Trump for violations of the Espionage Act and the Constitution.
This evidence is coming from Trump’s posts, Trump’s aides, and videos that Trump authorized. The Donald can’t stop running his mouth and keeps digging a deeper hole. The Trump explanations keep changing as the evidence mounts.
Trump says he is a great judge of character. At least 10 Trump associates have been convicted or pled guilty to crimes.
At least 17 Trump lawyers have been sanctioned or disbarred, usually for election cases brought without any evidence; several more of his attorneys are in the process of being sanctioned or disbarred. Trying to protect a pathological liar is difficult work for Trump’s attorneys.
As a con artist, Trump is without peer, fleecing his gullible followers out of cash for his legal problems. Four indictments in four different jurisdictions with 91 criminal charges, and his followers still believe Trump’s big lies.
If you believe, I have these two bridges for sale. …
STEVE McKENNA
Selah