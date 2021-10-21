To the editor -- In response to the recent letter "Why the Herald's recent article on coat prices left me cold" written by a very generous and concerned citizen, I would like her to know that Mr. Phillips is one of the most generous people one would ever hope to know. He takes many older people and younger kids on fishing and hunting trips on his own dime. He gives generously of his time and talents to the community and is always concerned about his fellow man. He and his wife give so much of themselves to make this a better place to live. Most certainly they have donated their share of coats and other essential items to those in need.
If there were more generous people like Mr. Phillips and Deborah Hileman, we would have a better world. Because of her letter, I hope more of us are moved to giving more of our "wealth" and good fortune to those cold and hungry. Certainly, in our world of need, anyone who has more than one coat can be considered wealthy!
VIRG UMBARGER
Yakima