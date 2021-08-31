To the editor -- Last year the medical science community said that we needed to take steps to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus or hospitals would fill up and there would be nowhere to go in case of emergency. We have clearly ignored that advice and, sure enough, the predictions have come true. Hospitals across the country are full, and medical personnel are stretched to the breaking point.
Now could we talk about another set of scientific predictions? The most recent report on climate change says that there is no question but that it is human-caused and that there is little time remaining to prevent truly drastic changes to our environment. How about if we believe the scientists this time and make changes in our lives to mitigate the risks?
There was a letter published a few weeks ago that advocated for energy independence, meaning more drilling and more pipelines. What we truly need is energy independence that eliminates fossil fuels completely and relies on wind, solar, nuclear and hydropower, all of which are available locally. Instead of subsidizing the fossil fuel companies whose emissions, direct and indirect, are driving climate change, we should subsidize the conversion of our economy.
EDWARD BIRGE
Yakima