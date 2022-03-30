To the editor -- It may be rude for a relative newcomer to Yakima to point out the emperor's nakedness, but sometimes the obvious eludes us because it's so familiar.

Yakima's eastside residents are forced to launch a private fundraising campaign to replace a swimming pool in their neighborhood. State and city funds are limited and county funds are still being discussed. We glibly cheer on Yakima's most economically challenged neighborhoods to privately raise the millions more needed.

Meanwhile, a 2019 city parks department call for proposals to renovate a more affluent neighborhood's pool included plans for "a color scheme more pleasing to the visitors." I cannot find any record of fundraising in the more affluent neighborhood. We only require private fundraising of some neighborhoods?

It's convenient to avoid the implications of such disparities, but examples abound in the daily news. When Selah-area wells are contaminated by the Yakima Training Center, there is an immediate call for federal and state officials to clean up the wells. But Lower Valley families and farmworkers have been forced for years to buy bottled water because of nitrate-contaminated wells.

Ponder the consequences of our blind spot in allowing a local culture that accepts such disparities. Are we reaping what we've sown?

GUS MAHLER

Yakima