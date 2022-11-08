To the editor — Social media such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok are taking up people's lives around the world. They are our escape from the world, give us a break from our busy jobs and hectic lives. But what if social media is what we need to escape now?
Not only does it consume your time, it can ruin your life. Many people know the statistics on teen depression and its association with social media. But few know the different things within social media that cause these mental health problems.
You might think that these issues stem from likes and followers alone. However, with the increasingly unsafe use of social media, many see the potential for harm and look for ways to benefit from it.
Social media is great for customers seeking information, but this also leads to many issues for assorted brands. Social media blackmailing is a cybercrime starting to grow rapidly. Hackers steal important personal information or make false statements to defame a company to elicit money from a person or brand for personal gain.
These are horrific crimes, but easily avoidable for many citizens. Do not add people on social media you do not know.
BRAYDEN ANDERSON
Yakima