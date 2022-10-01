To the editor — As I understand it, the reason that dams are so bad for salmon is because they slow the flow of water down tremendously. So a baby fish is not carried along by the current, but has to swim all those miles to the ocean. Add the threat of the turbines that generate electricity turning the fish into chum, and very few fish survive to reach the ocean, where they can start to feed.
Would it be possible to collect those baby fish far upstream, near where they hatch, and then transport them down to the ocean, as quickly as possible? This seems to me to be the only way that we can avoid destroying the salmon completely without tearing down the dams.
Salmon are an essential part of the ecosystem, providing food for a great many species, including orcas, bears, eagles and humans. The Columbia River run used to be one of the largest in the world, with millions of fish returning every year. Short of tearing down every dam on the Columbia, we should be doing anything possible to save the salmon.
SCOTT HOLMAN
Yakima