Maybe they’re confusing him with the other guy
To the editor — Trump Republicans promise to impeach Biden. But what for?
Colluding with Russia to throw an election? No, been done.
Fomenting and directing violent armed insurrection against the United States? Being a traitor to America? Nope — that was the other guy.
Fraudulently using federal funds for personal self-enrichment? The other guy.
Lying to deny he lost the election, pushing violence? Nope. Biden wasn’t that one.
Ripping children from mothers at the border and then losing the kids? No. That was the administration committed to cruelty to families, violating U.S. and International law — cruelty was always the point. That was the family values party, unless you are Black or brown.
Overcharging the Secret Service $1.5 million (five times market price) for 296 trips to his golf courses? Nope, Biden doesn’t own golf courses, doesn’t lie that he’s a billionaire who could cover the Secret Service costs if he was actually rich, too busy to golf.
Kid getting huge foreign payoff? No, that was the Saudis paying $2 billion to Jared post-election.
If he wins, the vote is good, but if he loses, it’s rigged? Wasn’t Biden. Must have been some old, fat, deranged orange guy.
Facts unnecessary. Good luck with that.
MICHAEL MARTIN
Selah