To the editor — Ah, for the good old days of professionals NOT advertising their services in a pedestrian manner.
How about those commercials for tortious actions by litigious practitioners of law? Often espousing their “canine stoutness” or “weighty striking” abilities, I truly wonder how effective those promotions are in gaining clients? It’s understandable from carnival hawkers or even sellers of used motor vehicles to partake in this type of marketing, but not from those who hold professional degrees.
This isn’t to imply that these individuals or firms are unethical or incompetent, but merely to question why they utilize such gimmicky methods of self-promotion. Wouldn’t they be better served by highlighting success rates (wins/losses), jury verdicts, value of award settlements or their deep compassion for the victims they represent?
This isn’t a denigration of those who practice law, as I personally have a great respect for most attorneys. Recently I was privileged to perform the wedding ceremony of two fine young legal scholars who hold juris doctorate degrees from Stanford and Harvard law schools. Suffice it to say, I now have a very talented legal team who consider me pro bono. Maybe I should get a large highway billboard advertising my professional ministerial capabilities.
RON LIVINGSTON
Yakima