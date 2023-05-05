To the editor — Last year Tiffany Smiley ran for U.S. senator against incumbent Patty Murray, who had managed to secure better benefits for all veterans — including Ms. Smiley's disabled veteran husband — claiming she wanted to do more for the veterans.
Perhaps Ms. Smiley should have run for Rep. Dan Newhouse's seat or Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers' seat as they both voted recently to cut veterans benefits over 20% under HB 2811, the Limit, Save, Grow Act. That's the budget bill Republicans want passed before they will agree to raise the debt limit.
Ms. Smiley's husband will pay again a steep price (reduced benefits) for his country.
BILL SEVERSON
Stanwood