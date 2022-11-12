To the editor — Can rail save salmon? In a detailed report, Solutionary Rail (SR) identifies upgrades needed for rail transportation in southeastern Washington to replace shipping grain by barge on the lower Snake River.
According to SR, this modal shift would benefit the state of Washington, Pacific Northwest tribes, the environment, rural communities, wheat farmers and Snake River salmon.
Today, barge transportation on the lower Snake faces growing uncertainties:
- Threatened and endangered Snake River salmon are on a path to extinction; Pacific Northwest fish scientists and federal agencies agree the best, likely the only, way to recover these fish is to breach the four lower Snake dams.
- Snake River water temperatures frequently exceed what salmon need for survival; the only identified solution is the elimination of solar-heated reservoirs behind the dams.
- Since 2000, freight volume on the lower Snake has steadily declined. All container-on-barge shipping has ceased. The number of loaded barges passing through Lower Granite dam declined by over 70%.
- The lower Snake navigation system is aging, requiring more frequent and expensive repairs; the taxpayer subsidy now exceeds $40,000 per barge.
- Ongoing litigation adds more uncertainty.
Can rail save salmon? You’ll find an answer at SolutionaryRail.org/lsrbarge2rail or google “solutionary rail snake river.”
LINWOOD LAUGHY
Moscow, Idaho