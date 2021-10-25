To the editor -- Shame on Dan Newhouse. In a newsletter he sent on Oct. 14, he brags about how he is "working" on his farm and has a "fantastic" crop. While up and down this district so many farmers have been forced to leave their crops unharvested because of shortage of help.
His failure to ever address the immigration needs of this community is unacceptable. The thriving Latinx community is proof of how this district's economy and community has benefited from immigration. Those that come every year to do back-breaking work so we can remain one of the top exporting states in this nation deserve better.
We need immigration policies that work for Central Washington. We need a representative who spends less time boasting about his good fortune and spending more time addressing the issues that affect all of the people. Water, immigration and infrastructure are vital to the success of our economy and yet Newhouse does nothing.
How long can we have a so called representative of the people of this district in office who does not understand even the most fundamental needs of our community?
Newhouse must go, we must raise the bar and demand better from our elected representatives.
DOUG WHITE
Yakima