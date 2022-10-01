To the editor — Our current inflation seems to be blamed on Biden, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and whatever else can be thought of.
But prior to every inflation that I’ve observed since the early '70s there’s always been a minimum wage increase that, if my memory serves me correctly, was at the very most $1.50 per hour until a few years ago. Then it went up from approximately $7.75 per hour to $15-plus per hour.
Oh, by the way, when us baby boomers were children we were taught that if you want something we needed to earn it instead of having it given to us like the kids today. What I am referring to is the minimum wage increase with some overtime, which puts kids just getting out of high school in the lower end of the middle class.
Furthermore, the bad thing about this is the kids still don’t want to “earn” what they get. They want it given to them because the parent(s), grandparent(s) and guardian(s) lost their rights to administer some of the tough love that needs to be learned within the home instead of the real world, which could give these kids some very, very low self esteem.
Just saying!
MIKE HUNNEL
Yakima